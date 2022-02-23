Ideas for budget-friendly vegetables

Looking to save money on vegetables at the grocery store?
Check for sales and purchase those that are in-season. Most of us prefer fresh but canned and frozen vegetables are also healthy choices. Canned and frozen vegetables provide more variety and take little preparation time.
Here are five low-cost options for including more vegetables in your day:
Frozen broccoli: Frozen broccoli can be stored in the freezer for 10-18 months. Save money by purchasing larger bags of frozen broccoli. Thaw only what you need at a time.
To make a quick side dish of broccoli pasta, add frozen broccoli to the pot of boiling pasta about three minutes before the end of the cooking time. Season as desired.
Cabbage: Cabbage is in season in winter, spring and fall. From the date of purchase, cabbage can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Save money by purchasing and chopping heads of cabbage instead of buying pre-cut bags.
Sauté shredded cabbage with onions and your favorite seasoning until soft and tender for a delicious side dish.
Carrots: Carrots are in season all year. Carrot sticks or baby carrots are a great portable snack. Pack them for work, activities or when you travel. Add diced or shredded carrots to your favorite soup, salad or slaw.
Carrots are perfect for dipping! Try hummus, peanut butter, or a DIY dip made of yogurt mixed with herbs and spices.
Canned corn: Canned vegetables are great to keep on hand. Look for “low sodium” or “no salt added” on the label, or rinse canned vegetables to reduce their sodium content. Sauté canned corn in a small amount of oil with green chilies, tomato and onions for a colorful side dish.
Create a quick pasta salad with canned corn, chopped vegetables, beans and vinaigrette. Add corn to soup, chili, salsa, chowder, tacos, burrito bowls.
Potatoes: Potatoes are in season in fall and winter but can be purchased all year round. Potatoes can be stored for up to two months in the pantry. Save money by buying a bag of potatoes, rather than buying them individually.
Microwaving is a quick and easy way to prepare baked potatoes. Clean the potato and prick several times with a fork. Microwave on a plate for 10 minutes, turning over halfway through cooking. Season and enjoy!
Additional quick add-ins to this coleslaw include: orange slices, shredded carrots, chopped bell peppers, raisins, dried cranberries and/or chopped celery.
Mighty Quick Coleslaw
- 4 cups shredded cabbage
- 1 apple, chopped
- 1/4 cup light or low-fat mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice or apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon milk (optional)
Rinse produce under cool running water.
Mix together mayonnaise, lemon juice or vinegar and sugar. If desired, mix in a little milk, a teaspoon at a time, to thin dressing.
Combine mayonnaise mixture with cabbage and apple. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving (without optional ingredients): 100 calories, 5g fat, 110mg sodium, 15g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 11g sugar, 1g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu