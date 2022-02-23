Ideas for budget-friendly vegetables

Looking to save money on vegetables at the grocery store?

Check for sales and purchase those that are in-season. Most of us prefer fresh but canned and frozen vegetables are also healthy choices. Canned and frozen vegetables provide more variety and take little preparation time.

Here are five low-cost options for including more vegetables in your day:

Frozen broccoli: Frozen broccoli can be stored in the freezer for 10-18 months. Save money by purchasing larger bags of frozen broccoli. Thaw only what you need at a time.

To make a quick side dish of broccoli pasta, add frozen broccoli to the pot of boiling pasta about three minutes before the end of the cooking time. Season as desired.

Cabbage: Cabbage is in season in winter, spring and fall. From the date of purchase, cabbage can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Save money by purchasing and chopping heads of cabbage instead of buying pre-cut bags.

Sauté shredded cabbage with onions and your favorite seasoning until soft and tender for a delicious side dish.