If it’s fall, it’s pumpkin time!

The days are slowly getting shorter and there is a crisp feeling in the evening air. As an autumn staple of American culture and cuisine, pumpkins are grown and enjoyed all over the world.

The bright orange flesh of a pumpkin is an excellent source of Vitamin A. This nutrient is important for normal vision, the immune system and reproduction. Vitamin A also helps the heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs work properly.

Adding pumpkin to meals can be done in many ways. From enhancing savory dishes such as chilies and stews, to providing traditional favorites like pumpkin pie and pumpkin breads, including pumpkin in recipes can boost nutrition and flavor.

Make sure to keep your pumpkin seeds! These little jewels pack a powerful punch of vitamins and minerals.

To dry seeds, wash them to remove all the pumpkin tissue. Seeds may be dried in a dehydrator at 115 degrees F for one to two hours or in an oven on warm for three to four hours. Stir frequently to prevent scorching.

To roast seeds, take dried seeds, toss in oil and/or salt, and roast in a preheated 250-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes.