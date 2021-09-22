If it’s fall, it’s pumpkin time!

The days are slowly getting shorter and there is a crisp feeling in the evening air. As an autumn staple of American culture and cuisine, pumpkins are grown and enjoyed all over the world.
The bright orange flesh of a pumpkin is an excellent source of Vitamin A. This nutrient is important for normal vision, the immune system and reproduction. Vitamin A also helps the heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs work properly.
Adding pumpkin to meals can be done in many ways. From enhancing savory dishes such as chilies and stews, to providing traditional favorites like pumpkin pie and pumpkin breads, including pumpkin in recipes can boost nutrition and flavor.
Make sure to keep your pumpkin seeds! These little jewels pack a powerful punch of vitamins and minerals.
To dry seeds, wash them to remove all the pumpkin tissue. Seeds may be dried in a dehydrator at 115 degrees F for one to two hours or in an oven on warm for three to four hours. Stir frequently to prevent scorching.
To roast seeds, take dried seeds, toss in oil and/or salt, and roast in a preheated 250-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes.
While pumpkin flesh and seeds are popular parts of the diet in the Unites States, all parts of the pumpkin can be eaten, including the leaves, shoots and blossoms! In Asian and African countries, cooked pumpkin leaves and peeled shoots are a cooking staple. Served with rice or porridge, the flavor is said to be a combination of spinach, broccoli, asparagus, and green beans. In the Southwestern United States and Mexico, pumpkin blossoms are used as a garnish or battered and deep fried.
Pumpkins aren’t just for eating. Families can enjoy time together walking through a pumpkin patch, farm stand or grocery store searching for the perfect pumpkin to carve. Little ones can get in on the fun by painting original artwork on their pumpkins using non-toxic paint. Stickers, marker and crayons also make great decorating options for younger children.
Enjoy fall and the change of seasons. Include pumpkins in your planning for a boost of nutrition and fun.
These pumpkin pancakes are quick, easy and delicious on a cool fall or winter morning. They freeze well and make a great snack as well as a breakfast!
Perfectly Pumpkin Whole Wheat Pancakes
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1-1/2 cups low-fat milk
- 3/4 cup canned pumpkin or pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup white whole wheat flour
- 2 tablespoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Break eggs into a clean, medium bowl and beat with a fork. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs.
Add the oil, milk, pumpkin and brown sugar to the bowl with the eggs. Combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder and spices in small bowl.
Add dry ingredients to pumpkin mixture. Stir until combined. Pour 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake on a lightly oiled and heated griddle or skillet.
Cook until the pancakes are full of bubbles and the under-surface is lightly browned. Use a spatula and flip. Lightly brown the other side. Refrigerate leftovers.
Makes 10 to 12 pancakes.
Notes: You can substitute regular whole wheat flour for the white whole wheat flour listed in the recipe.
Try freezing leftover pancakes by simply placing in a freezer bag and popping in your freezer. The frozen pancakes can be heated in the microwave or placed in the toaster for a quick breakfast or snack.
Nutrition information per pancake (based on 12): Calories 128, total fat 3.5g, sodium 270mg, total carbohydrates 21g, fiber 2g total sugars 4.4g, protein 4.7g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu