If you are uncomfortable just decide to walk away

Dear Annie: I have never written to an advice columnist before, so please pardon my ignorance.

We have a beautiful 29-year-old daughter with a serious alcohol problem. She has gone through one marriage and several boyfriends. Now she is living at our home. Her current boyfriend is a good fellow. She makes excuses and finds alcohol somehow. We stopped funding her completely. Today, she stole from her boyfriend and drank. He is pretty upset.

She has been to a number of rehabs for help. Her liver was very damaged, and she saw a liver specialist for a possible transplant.

We have spent a lot of money already since she was 18. We are getting older — ages 67 and 63. We are both physicians.

We are at our wit’s end. Any suggestive help is appreciated. My wife and I have lost all our peace of mind as to how to deal with her.

— At Our Wit’s End

Dear Wit’s End: I am so sorry that you and your wife have had to live through the nightmare of your daughter’s disease.