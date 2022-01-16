In-laws don’t show affection for anyone in my family

Dear Annie: My relationship with my in-laws is a bit strange. I have three children, and my husband’s parents have never shown love or that they care for them, or for my husband and me, for that matter.

It breaks my heart that my children do not have a relationship with them, as they are their only grandparents.

When I visit their home, they do not have pictures of my children. They only have pictures of my father-in-law’s grandchildren from his daughter with a previous marriage.

I’ve been married to my husband for more than a decade, and I have never felt accepted by them or even loved. They have not shown any affection toward us or my children. Every time we talk on the phone, it is always awkward, and they never speak to my children the way grandparents should.

I would like to cut ties with them and keep them out of our lives. What should I do?

— Broken Heart