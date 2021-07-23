In-laws the cause of family drama; how much do you tell the kids?

My question to you is: Should I enlighten our 18-year-old as to what has occurred in his family, or leave things as they are because I’m overly sensitive?

— Am I Wrong

Dear Am I Wrong: You’re not being overly sensitive. But I see no need to tell your son what a miserable old crank his grandpa is. At this point, he’s probably figured that out for himself.

Likewise, you should give your wife more credit. We don’t get to choose our families, but we do get to choose our partners, and your wife chose you. Don’t lose sight of that fact.

While it’s hurtful that she hasn’t stood up for you too much until that point, you should try expressing that to her constructively so that you might have the chance to work through it. Twenty years of marriage warrants at least a few hours of couples counseling before throwing in the towel, I would think.

Lastly, though it’s easier said than done, try not to take your father-in-law’s jabs personally. I guarantee he would have found fault with any man your wife might have married.

Some people are so unhappy with themselves that they derive joy in deriding others. That’s his problem, not yours. Don’t take the bait.