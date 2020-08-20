In this tangled web, your marriage matters most

Dear Annie: I am a single mom with two kids, who are now adults.

My husband is also divorced. He and his ex-wife, “Tricia,” have a 12-year-old son. The reason they divorced is that Tricia was caught cheating. But by my mother-in-law’s telling, Tricia only cheated because of my husband’s own wrongdoings. My mother-in-law always protects Tricia like that: shows her sympathy and insists that she is still part of the family since she’s the mother of her first grandson. His other family members don’t like Tricia because of what she did.

My mother-in-law and the ex are still good friends, and she always wants her to be involved in our lives.

I’m writing now because my husband’s son is staying with us for a vacation. His birthday is coming up, and we’re having a party for him. My mother-in-law wants Tricia to join us with the rest of her family. I feel hurt because it seems like my mother-in-law doesn’t care about what I feel.

My husband also doesn’t seem to care about my situation, even though I told him that I feel offended most of the time for his mother’s actions. He will only look at me and say, “You should have known my mom would act this way.”

— Feeling Jealous