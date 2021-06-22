Ingenious ways to beat frustration and save money, too

Single-serving pizza. I’m a single girl and live alone, so I’m always looking for ways to save money. I love to cook, but sometimes, I opt for a frozen pizza. Instead of cooking one and then having leftovers, I open the pizza box as soon as I get home from the grocery store, cut it into quarters, wrap each slice individually in foil and put them back in the box and into the freezer. On those days when I’m too tired to cook, all I have to do is pull out a slice and pop it in the oven. This way, I only eat about one frozen pizza a month, it never goes to waste and I never eat more than one slice at a time. — Sheri