Interest: A great mystery of life

Dear Mary: I have a bank account and a credit card that just keeps accumulating late and over-limit fees. I tried to get the bank to close the account to stop the accumulation. And now I owe $900 for overdrawing my bank account by only a dollar and change.

How can I avoid having to pay a bank that didn’t even help me close the account or waive part of those fees? I tried to contact them, but all they want is payment. They don’t want to negotiate.

— Marianne

Dear Marianne: Something doesn’t add up here. You don’t go from overdrawing your bank account by a couple of bucks to $900 just like that. Sure, I can see how bouncing one check or debit transaction can set off a chain reaction, but choosing to ignore the situation until it reaches $900 is unconscionable. Blaming the bank is creative but terribly inappropriate.

This is not going to just go away on its own. It’s time for you to take responsibility.

Your mention of a credit card leads me to believe you have a pre-established credit line to cover overdrafts. If so, set up a repayment plan immediately.