Invest yourself in reaching out to others

If we think about our job with respect to how it affects others, we’ll look at our jobs differently. I worked in a gas station in college. I didn’t mind cleaning the restrooms. I just thought about my mother or my family members coming into the restroom. I knew I would want it to be really clean for them. More than once I heard customers say they had traveled the whole country and found our restrooms to be the cleanest.

You feel good when you know you’re investing your life in other people. That is why being a servant is more important than any other kind of work.

It may take a few years of maturity before we realize how important it is to give back to our community and our church. Some folks spend their whole lives trying to collect things to make themselves happy. There is a lot to learn about service.

A wife and husband went to see a marriage counselor. Afterwards she said, “The counselor certainly gave me some good insights into what you are doing wrong.”

Billy Graham told a story about an 80-year-old lady who was blind. She asked God, “Lord, you know I served you all my life. Take me home.”

And God said, “No, I’ve got some ministry for you to do.”