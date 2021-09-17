Invest yourself in reaching out to others

A young man had just graduated from college. He got a job in a supermarket. The manager welcomed him to the job.
The manager handed the young man a broom and said, “You’re first job will be to sweep out the store.”
The young man hesitated and said, “I’m a college graduate.”
The store manager said, “Oh, well in that case, give me the broom and I’ll show you how.”
Sweeping floors is not one of the most glamorous jobs. The world tells us the goal in life is to be the highest place where we just tell others what to do. The teaching of Jesus is that being a servant is the highest position. We read in Philippians 2:6, “Though Jesus was in the form of God; he did not regard equality with God as something to be exploited but emptied himself, taking on the form of a servant.”
God exalts those who humble themselves in service to others. All the great examples of people in the Bible who served God — they all have one thing in common — they loved people. When God gives you a love for others, you just naturally want to dig in and help.
We can all think of folks who served and sacrificed for us over the years. When I was a kid at the United Methodist Church in Sterling, Nebraska I’ll never forget a couple of ladies in the Sunday school department. Mrs. Sugden would help organize the classes and teach us about Jesus. Mrs. Wilson would play the piano and lead the songs. I could tell they really cared about each one of us.
If we think about our job with respect to how it affects others, we’ll look at our jobs differently. I worked in a gas station in college. I didn’t mind cleaning the restrooms. I just thought about my mother or my family members coming into the restroom. I knew I would want it to be really clean for them. More than once I heard customers say they had traveled the whole country and found our restrooms to be the cleanest.
You feel good when you know you’re investing your life in other people. That is why being a servant is more important than any other kind of work.
It may take a few years of maturity before we realize how important it is to give back to our community and our church. Some folks spend their whole lives trying to collect things to make themselves happy. There is a lot to learn about service.
A wife and husband went to see a marriage counselor. Afterwards she said, “The counselor certainly gave me some good insights into what you are doing wrong.”
Billy Graham told a story about an 80-year-old lady who was blind. She asked God, “Lord, you know I served you all my life. Take me home.”
And God said, “No, I’ve got some ministry for you to do.”
One day she found a Braille telephone directory. She started at the A’s, she called people on the phone everyday and listened and witnessed to many people until she was 89. The lady had helped 3,000 people come to the faith in Jesus. Is there anything the rest of us can do?
Prayer: Our Lord, you served us and many others have too. May we find the blessing of loving and serving. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
