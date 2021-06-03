Invisible disabilities just as limiting

Millions of Americans live with invisible or “nonapparent” disabilities, and I think you’d find great relief in talking with some of them. The Invisible Disabilities Association hosts an online support community at https://www.inspire.com/groups/invisible-disabilities-association. Another resource is the Invisible Disability Project, whose website is https://www.invisibledisabilityproject.org. You may not be able to reduce the physical hardships of your disability, but you can at least lighten the emotional burden.

Dear Annie: I’m writing about your advice to “My Own Mrs. Robinson,” who sought advice about his affair with his mother-in-law. I am not questioning the advice you gave him.

I am just wondering why you didn’t slap down his astonishing claim that his marriage was great. I mean, really!

— Antonia

Dear Antonia: I’m glad you brought this up. There were so many outrageous parts of that letter I didn’t have time to get to them all!

Dear Annie: This is in regard to “Unemployed and Uncomfortable,” who doesn’t have a job or children and isn’t sure what to tell new people when they ask what she does.