Is he interested? Just ask!

Between the lines, I read that this man thinks only of himself and has come back to roost with a woman that he thinks will put up with him — again. You advised her to take a step back and consider whether the relationship was right for her.

I think she should take that step, turn and run — not walk — in the opposite direction. She divorced him once and is asking for more heartache if she continues to let this man manipulate her.

— Know the Type

Dear Know the Type: I appreciate this insight, though I’m sorry you had occasion to gain it. It does sound as though “Am I Petty’s” husband is, at the very least, somewhat emotionally manipulative and engaging in gaslighting. Readers can learn more about this practice and how to combat it by visiting www.thehotline.org and entering “gaslighting” into the site search bar.

Dear Annie: Regarding “Should I Let Go for My Own Sanity”: She’s in a crummy situation, to put it mildly, but maybe getting involved with some people who’d be a little more appreciative would make her feel better.