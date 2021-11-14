Is it just me or is it cold in here?

Door thresholds. Look under your exterior doors. See any daylight? That’s a problem! That’s where precious warmed air is being sucked out into the cold. You need to adjust the threshold to close this gap. Look for four or five screws that, when loosened, will allow you to adjust the threshold height. You may need to replace it in order to get rid of all daylight, or your handy home improvement store experts may have a way that you can adjust that height by introducing shims or some other “gap-filler.”

Electrical outlets. Identify every electrical outlet box in the exterior walls of your home. Take off the outlet covers to see if the air gaps behind are all filled with insulation. No? Whoops. There goes more warmed air right through those unsealed boxes, into the walls and right out the attic.

You can fill these gaps with acrylic latex caulk, but I wouldn’t bother with that mess. Instead, you can buy ready-made rubber gaskets online or at the home center. I’ve seen them in a two-pack for about $1.50 at my home center. They’re easy to install and will help make your home airtight.