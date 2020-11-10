Is it legit, or is it a scam?

Every day, millions of people get sucked into internet scams and tricks that end up costing them dearly. I was reminded of this when I got a letter from a reader asking this simple question: How can I tell if something on the internet is legit or some kind of scam?

Great question. I posed it to my colleague and cyberspace expert, Doug Alton. Here are Doug’s 10 glaring signs you’ve hit on an internet scam:

Sign No. 1. If it plays a video that has the controls removed, it’s a scam, so stop watching! When you can’t fast-forward, pause or even tell how long the video is, that’s because they are only going to tell you a long list of reasons why you should send them money. Don’t bother; exit out of the page. They will never tell you the information that you clicked on the link to get, even if you send them money. It’s a scam.

Sign No. 2. You want to leave the page but keep hitting up against something like, “Are you sure you want to leave this page?” Legitimate sites don’t do this, but nearly all of the scam sites do. Run the other way.

Sign No. 3. There are pop-ups that try to get you to sign up for their propaganda or “free updates” before you even get a chance to read the article. This is a major red flag.