Is it ‘puppy love’ or is it the real thing?

Dear Annie: My “Laura” is the light of my life. It’s been more than a year since we found each other, but my whole body still shakes with anticipation every time I see her.

Recently, though, I can’t help but feel a growing tension between us. This is my first real romantic relationship, and I know I have a lot to learn, but Laura can be so critical of me. Like, she tells me I use my tongue too much when we kiss. And the other night, when I was just trying to cuddle, she insisted I go sleep on the couch instead.

As soon as she gets back from work, I can’t stop talking to her. I find myself following her around the house. I know she likes to have a second to unwind in silence. But I’m just so excited to see her I always forget!

The other day, she went so far as to hold my mouth shut. Then she said, “Honey, shut up.” It made me feel so small.

I don’t want to push my love away with my enthusiasm. But I also can’t help but be myself. Admittedly, I’m young and inexperienced. So maybe I’m too eager. But I just can’t hide the way I feel. And I guess I’m afraid that Laura is turned off by my puppy love.

Please, help me. What should I do?