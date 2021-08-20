Is it reasonable to expect an apology?

Dear Annie: After my mother died, my father married a woman he found online. She only visited us once in person before she moved in and they got married.

She wasn’t always the nicest, and honestly, I was scared of her. She’d even “jokingly” call me Cinderella when she wanted me to do tasks around the house for her.

I was an adult in therapy before anyone told me this was emotional abuse. Thankfully, this woman is long gone from my life (and my father’s life).

I know people are only responsible for their own actions, but is it wrong of me to want an apology from my father? I’m still hurt that he never apologized for not protecting me more. I was a child, and he put this woman in a position of power over me.

Should I ask for an apology? Should I let it go?

— Still Hurting

Dear Still Hurting: I’m sorry that you lived through that. It’s not wrong of you to want an apology from your father, but asking for one point-blank might not bring the satisfaction that you would hope:

If he apologizes, you might feel he only did so because you asked him to. If he doesn’t, you’ll be angrier than ever.