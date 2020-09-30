Is it time to stay or is it time to go?

Dear Lost: First things first: You are a strong woman. You survived a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy while being married to a louse. Regardless of whether he actually cheated, the fact that he is busy looking at dating sites instead of bringing you chicken soup while you recover is enough evidence to say you either need to go to counseling NOW or say goodbye.

It is completely understandable that his actions have impacted you, but now it is time to free yourself of that toxic relationship. Go to counseling with your husband and see if he can make a complete change in behavior and be there for you, or move on and find someone who sees and appreciates you for the beautiful woman you are.

One of the vows we take in marriage is “in sickness and in health.” He seems not to take that one seriously, for when he had addiction troubles, you stood by him, and after you had major surgeries, he left you emotionally and physically. I wish you the best of luck and have faith that you will find your self-esteem again.