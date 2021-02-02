Is it too late to rekindle the spark?

He could also be suffering from depression, which can show up as avoidance. Regardless of what is going on between his ears, a good trained professional will help you get to the root of it. If you want this marriage to work, sit your husband down and tell him outside support is absolutely needed to get back to where you were. And instead of recommending counseling for him, why not go to couples therapy?

Hi, Annie: In reading the letter from Disappointed, who was upset that her son’s girlfriend doesn’t help with meal cleanup, I wanted to share what works for my husband and me.

I was raised in a household where my father participated in both meal preparation and cleanup. I remember being stunned — and, frankly appalled — when going to my then-boyfriend’s house for large family dinners where the women were expected to do all of the cooking and cleaning, and the men sat around chatting, watching ball games or otherwise entertaining themselves.