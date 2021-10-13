Is the problem physical or mental?

Dear Annie: I’m struggling with a situation I can no longer handle.

My husband has a long history of periodically “falling ill” with mystery illnesses the doctors treat as minor everyday issues, but which inevitably result in his being unable to function. He is not able to work, help with chores, attend family functions or care for our kid.

It’s most likely to happen when a commitment is coming up, such as the holidays, a work deadline or issues with my own chronic pain from stage 4 endometriosis.

We’ve adjusted our lives to accommodate this. First, he was a contract worker instead of 9-5; then, he was a stay-at-home dad. It’s been stressful to constantly have to carry all the weight, but he’s otherwise a lovely, funny, caring and supportive man. And when he’s well, things are wonderful.

Things came to a head during the COVID-19 pandemic. I needed emergency surgery, and within minutes of hearing that a date was set, he announced he had a severe injury and basically checked out. I had to send my young son to stay with my parents for six weeks during my recuperation because I could not trust my husband to care for us both. It resulted in my caring almost entirely for myself during a very rough recovery.