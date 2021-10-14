Is this friendship worth keeping?

Dear Annie: Last year, during the pandemic, my very first boyfriend of a year and a half, “Joey,” admitted he wanted to end it because he had been talking to another girl during the period we were in quarantine. He said it was a girl I didn’t know.

During this time, our state was in a strict lockdown. I was crushed but decided he wasn’t for me if he would do that. My best and closest friend of seven years, “Pam,” consoled me.

Pam admitted then that he had shown interest in her around that time, but Pam said she told him off immediately. She always thought he was annoying and said she didn’t respond to him at all except to tell him off. Pam has never had a boyfriend but always wanted one. Her parents wanted her to wait until she was a bit older.

She seemed a bit jealous of the time I spent with Joey, so I always made it a point to spend alone time with her as well. Joey was a part of our larger friend group at school but was alienated after he and I broke it off. Everyone thought he was an idiot to cheat on me like that.