Is your New Year’s resolution to eat more fish?

How often do you eat fish or seafood?

As nutrition research advances, it appears we should all be making a greater attempt to include more fish and seafood in our diet. Current recommendations include eating about 8 ounces (less for children) per week of a variety of seafood to help prevent heart disease. Seafood contains a range of nutrients, including healthy omega-3 fats and protein.

Not sure how to do that? Here are some ideas:

Think beyond the fish stick. Try salmon patties, a shrimp stir-fry, grilled fish tacos or clams with whole-wheat pasta. Add variety by trying a new fish such as grilled Atlantic or Pacific mackerel, herring on a salad, or oven-baked pollock.

Put it on a salad or in a sandwich. Top a salad with grilled scallops, shrimp or crab. Use canned tuna or salmon for sandwiches in place of deli meats, which are often higher in sodium.

Shop smart. Eating more seafood does not have to be expensive. Whiting, tilapia, sardines, canned tuna and some frozen seafood are usually lower cost options. Check the local newspaper, online, and at the store for sales, coupons, and specials to help save money on seafood.