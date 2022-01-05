Is your New Year’s resolution to eat more fish?

How often do you eat fish or seafood?
As nutrition research advances, it appears we should all be making a greater attempt to include more fish and seafood in our diet. Current recommendations include eating about 8 ounces (less for children) per week of a variety of seafood to help prevent heart disease. Seafood contains a range of nutrients, including healthy omega-3 fats and protein.
Not sure how to do that? Here are some ideas:
Think beyond the fish stick. Try salmon patties, a shrimp stir-fry, grilled fish tacos or clams with whole-wheat pasta. Add variety by trying a new fish such as grilled Atlantic or Pacific mackerel, herring on a salad, or oven-baked pollock.
Put it on a salad or in a sandwich. Top a salad with grilled scallops, shrimp or crab. Use canned tuna or salmon for sandwiches in place of deli meats, which are often higher in sodium.
Shop smart. Eating more seafood does not have to be expensive. Whiting, tilapia, sardines, canned tuna and some frozen seafood are usually lower cost options. Check the local newspaper, online, and at the store for sales, coupons, and specials to help save money on seafood.
Grow up healthy with seafood. Omega-3 fats from seafood can help improve nervous system development in infants and children. Serve seafood to children twice a week in portions appropriate for their age and appetite. Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should consume between 8 and 12 ounces per week of a variety of seafood from choices that are lower in mercury such as salmon, tilapia, or catfish.
Keep it lean and flavorful. Try grilling, broiling, roasting or baking — they don’t add extra fat. Avoid breading or frying seafood and creamy sauces, which add calories and fat. Using spices or herbs, such as dill, chili powder, paprika or cumin, and lemon or lime juice, can add flavor without adding salt.
Keep seafood on hand. Canned seafood, such as canned salmon, tuna or sardines, is quick and easy to use. Canned white tuna is higher in omega-3s, but canned “light” tuna is lower in mercury.
Here is a quick and inexpensive recipe using canned tuna:
Skillet Tuna Melt
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 stalks celery, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced, OR 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 (5 ounce) cans tuna in water, drained
- 1/3 cup light mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard (optional)
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley OR 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 4 slices whole grain bread, toasted
Scrub fresh vegetables with clean vegetable brush under running water; chop as needed.
Heat oil in a medium sized skillet over medium heat. Add celery, onion and garlic. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add tuna, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice and parsley. Season with salt and pepper.
Stir and heat through, stirring occasionally.
Top with shredded cheese. Continue heating until the cheese is melted. Serve on toasted whole grain bread.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving (1/4 of recipe): Calories 320, total fat 15g, saturated fat 3.5g, sodium 530mg, total carbohydrates 24g, fiber 0g, total sugars 5g, protein 16g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu