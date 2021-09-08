It’s best to keep your relationship problems private

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been talking about moving in together for a very long time. I became pregnant and had our baby, but he didn’t move in with me because he was upset I was talking to other people about our problems.

Well, finally, almost a year later, he has moved in his dresser and bookshelf. But he is mad at me again because he did it all on the weekend, unannounced, and that upset me, and I told my dad it concerned me. Apparently, my dad asked him about it, and he is upset with me again.

This is driving me crazy because he stays over here 80% of the time, but when he is mad, he just takes off. He told my brother he is done. I’m so tired of this, but I love him. It’s constant back and forth.

I want stability and not to suffer. He has done this even before we had kids. He just takes off, and we can’t talk through our issues without him getting mad. At this point, I am wondering, should I continue to work on things — to keep trying? Is the pain and suffering going to be worth it in the end?

— Highly Frustrated