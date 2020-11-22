It’s possible to rediscover the magic of the holidays

-- If possible, go ice skating. It is impossible to be bitter and holiday hatin’ on a pair of skates, especially if the ‘40s music is on. Try. You can’t, even on your butt.

-- A small decoration can work wonders. Unlike my parents, who created holiday displays visible from space — really — I have a four-foot artificial tree, decorated with heirloom ornaments and light strings.

I buy pine-scented stuff, and, like the ‘70s high schooler I am still, I drape a cord of little lights around my bedroom. Those lil’ twinkly lights make me feel at home for the holidays.

-- Enjoy seasonal music. Force yourself if you “hate” it. Listen to the Christian and secular, feel and fall into the lyrics. You’ll feel better.

And if your writer can do none of this, that’s fine, too. Some folk just can’t. I wish I could reach out and share my take on the holidays with “Holiday Anxiety,” ‘cuz I used to think I hated them, too.

I’m alone, but not lonely. I’m not a Christian, but love the idea of Christmas.

I take Thanksgiving very seriously, as I have much for which to be thankful.