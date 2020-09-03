It’s time to stop enabling your sister

I’ve tried to make life miserable for her here so that she would be eager to leave. But no matter what I do, she expresses no interest in leaving. She’s 60 years old, for crying out loud. I’ve worked hard my whole life for what I have. I saved every dime to be able to afford my own home. My sister used to work in the same field as me but now seems perfectly happy to be unemployed. What do I do about my lazy sister?

— Feeling Overwhelmed

Dear Feeling Overwhelmed: A free apartment that comes with a live-in maid and chef: Why would anyone give up that sweet deal?

Yes, your sister is taking advantage. Her behavior is selfish and rude. But you’ve played a part here, too, as an enabler. Give her a deadline by which she needs to move out, and stick to it. She’s a capable adult and can care for herself.

If you continue your current approach, dropping hints and trying to make life less pleasant for her there, you’ll only be making your own life miserable.

Dear Annie: In response to “Witchy Woman,” who is feeling self-conscious about being unattractive: I am also one of those women. Annie, you were correct on the topic of loving oneself. That can give you some confidence to a certain degree.