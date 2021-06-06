It’s true: Good fences make for good neighbors

It took a lot of grieving on my part, and now, I just can’t find the love that I had for her before the divorce. It is affecting the will to initiate sex with her, or even to be intimate. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do. I just want that love back that I had for her once before.

— Trying to Love Again

Dear Trying to Love Again: Ask yourself if you are really trying to love again or if you are living with resentment toward your wife for leaving you in the first place.

I don’t think your age difference is very important. What is important is how you treat each other. Pulling away from intimacy of all sorts with your wife is not the recipe for a successful marriage. With the help of a good therapist, explore if you can forgive her for the past and if you want to make the marriage work. It takes two.

Dear Annie: While shopping at our local grocery, I overheard an elderly woman complaining the new digital coupons limit her from getting the reduced price. She does not have a smartphone with which to pull up the coupons, nor does she know how to use a computer.