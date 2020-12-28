It’s your life and it’s time to take charge

Dear Annie: I am a highly successful professional single mother in my mid-40s.

My ex-husband and I divorced 10 years ago, and we have two wonderful children. I am happily dating a colleague, and all of my friends and some of my family are happy for me and like my boyfriend.

The problem is my parents, who live about half an hour away from me and come by my home to see my children two-three times each week.

They have made it clear that they hate him, despite having only been around him twice for brief periods of time. They refuse to accept anyone and have even made comments to my teenage children about what a mistake they think I am making. For the record, my children have told me repeatedly that they are happy with the situation and wish my parents would leave them alone. Their primary objections are that he is also divorced and that we work together.