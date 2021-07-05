It takes a team to run a restaurant

I’m a 55-year-old female who has bromhidrosis and who started to be teased about my body odor when I started puberty at age 10. My hygiene is impeccable, and I shower and change my clothes twice a day or more, but I still receive regular comments about how I smell. I’ve lost several jobs, friendships and social invitations over this.

Please let your readers know that some of us cannot help the way we smell and would appreciate everyone’s understanding and kindness.

— Stinky in Davis, California

Dear Stinky: Thank you for your letter. I am printing it in hopes that more people will be aware of this condition. You certainly deserve understanding and kindness.

Dear Annie: This is about being kept waiting, whether at a doctor’s office or in a restaurant. I feel that after 70 years on this planet, I have earned the right to respect and be respected. Doctors, lawyers, Indian chiefs and restaurateurs all need to do unto others as they wish to be treated.

Therefore, I have imposed a 15-minute rule. My patience expires after 15 minutes, and I leave the establishment abruptly. Life is too short to not have your time respected.