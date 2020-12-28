Just a call away (and not just during the holidays)

Give a man a fish and he has one meal; teach him how to fish and he can feed himself for life. That is what your husband needs to do, and you know it. Sit him down and share the impact of his babying. Ask him about his concerns about trying to help them before he dies.

If he still does not get it or if there are some deep-rooted fears present, then it might be time to go to family counseling.

Dear Annie: I’ve been in this relationship with a guy for four years. I think I can count on both hands how many times he’s said he loves me. I’ve always questioned his love for me. He barely touches me. If I touch him, he jumps away from me, but when he’s ready to be affectionate, I’m always available to him. The last time we were intimate was many months ago.

Another thing that concerns me: Whenever we have conflict, he always threatens to leave. I told him that I don’t appreciate the threats and that I would never ask a partner to leave unless I actually wanted him to go.

The last time he threatened to leave, I told him to leave and that I would help him pack. So far, he’s stopped with the threats since then.