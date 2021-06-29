Keep control of your kids at weddings

EDITOR’S NOTE: Annie is taking a short summer break. This column is updated from a Dear Annie column published in 2018.

Dear Annie: I recently attended a wedding where one woman and her spouse brought their six kids. Additionally, there were countless other children. There was an appetizer table set up while the wedding party had photos taken, and the children acted like they hadn’t eaten in weeks. They also ran, played tag and generally acted like it was a game to see who could take the most from the table. They did not get food and then find a seat to settle down and eat. An 86-year-old man, family to the groom, actually left before the meal, as he was concerned someone would make him fall!

There was a cash bar there as well. I, too, left early — and I am the parent of one of the people being married. The children were already running without any parental supervision, and I did not think alcohol in the mix was going to improve the situation.

Was I wrong to just ignore the hordes of children running through the dance floor and dashing under tables?

I did not know all the people to ask them to control their children, but I also did not feel it was my place

— Confused Southerner