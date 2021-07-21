Keep in mind safe handling of leafy greens

We all know vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet.

Leafy vegetables such as lettuce, spinach and cabbage provide nutrients that may reduce your risk from heart disease, stroke and some cancers. But leafy greens, like other vegetables and fruits, are sometimes contaminated with harmful germs. Washing does not remove all germs because they can stick to the surfaces of leaves and even get inside them. If you eat contaminated raw (uncooked) leafy greens, such as in a salad, you might get sick.

How do leafy greens get contaminated? Germs can contaminate leafy greens at many points before they reach your plate. For example, leafy greens can get contaminated from animal poop in irrigation water or the field where they grow, in packing and processing facilities, in trucks when they are transported to the store, from the unwashed hands of food handlers.

Are leafy greens safe to eat? Millions of servings of leafy greens are consumed safely every day. However, leafy greens are occasionally contaminated enough to cause illness.