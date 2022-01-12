Keep or toss? Keep waste and safety in mind

Most of us would agree that food waste and food safety are important issues.

Food waste is estimated at between 30 to 40% of our food supply and 1 in 6 people get food poisoning every year in the United States.

How can we be careful not to waste food but eat food that might make use sick? One way to avoid food waste, is to check your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer often and make sure those items you don’t use regularly are stored properly. Here are a few frequently asked questions:

Do I need to toss canned foods if it is past the date on the can? No — not necessarily. Remember to always store canned foods in a cool, dry place. Never put them above the stove, under the sink, in a damp garage or basement, or any place exposed to high or low temperature extremes.

Discard cans that are dented, leaking, bulging or rusted. Can linings may discolor or corrode when metal reacts with high-acid food such as tomatoes or pineapple — but if the outside of the can is in good shape, the contents should be safe to eat. However, the taste, texture and nutritional value of the food can diminish over time.