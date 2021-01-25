Keep the dryer from hurting your clothes

Using inexpensive distilled white vinegar in the laundry will whiten whites, brighten colors, reduce odor and soften clothes without harsh chemicals. It has approximately 5% acetic acid, which is so mild that it should not harm washable fabrics or the washing machine itself. Vinegar is probably safe to use in both standard and high-efficiency washers, and it’s beneficial to septic tanks and the environment.

Make it quick. Never machine dry clothes — especially jeans — completely. Ten to 15 minutes is sufficient for most items to remove the major wrinkles. Then, hang them from a clothesline, if you’re lucky enough to have one, or use an indoor clothes rack.

Hang from the ankles. Remove partially dry jeans and all other pants from the dryer, and hang them by the hems on pant hangers equipped with clothespins or clamps. The weight of the pants will pull the fibers into place and keep the pants from getting shorter.

Emergency? Speed-dry. When you need something to dry in a big hurry, here’s a great tip: Place the wet item and one dry bath towel into the dryer. Set on the highest temperature safe for that particular item. You will have dry jammies (or whatever) in less than half the time, because the towel will absorb a great deal of moisture.