‘Keith’ isn’t the kind of friend you want to have

Dear Lens: Thank you for your letter. My hope is that it helps other parents get their children’s eyes tested as a possibility for why they are not reading.

Dear Annie: My youngest daughter holds my past mistakes as an excuse to not allow me to see my grandchildren. It hurts when she judges and belittles me in front of them, and I often go home in tears.

I am seeking counseling on how to communicate and save my relationship with her, which has been a roller coaster.

I need the love of my little ones. I get pretty quiet with this going on. I don’t interfere. What can I do?

— Hurt Grandmother

Dear Hurt Grandmother: What you can do is continue what you are doing. Say you are sorry for the past and that you would like to repair the future. In other words, make amends with her.

I’m not sure that your daughter is using your past mistakes as an excuse; rather, she is hurt and afraid by the past. The more you can own your mistakes and show her through actions how much better you are doing, the more repair will happen.

Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.