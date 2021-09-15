Kitchen tips save meal prep time

Preparing meals is a little like making magic. Toss together some ingredients together and voila ... they change into muffins or delicious soup!

Most of us wish that it didn’t take so long to clean, peel, chop and mix fresh vegetables for a salad. Or measure, mix, beat, blend and cook a casserole.

Here are a few short cuts that can be utilized to make your job a little easier.

• Give parchment paper a try. It makes clean-up a little easier. Parchment paper can be placed on baking sheets, inside cake pans, and on other baking containers to act as a barrier between the dish and the food being baked or cooked. The food won’t stick or burn on a baking dish or pan. It is oven-safe, but parchment paper should not be used with a broil setting.

• Don’t just keep dental floss in your medicine cabinet. Keep some in the kitchen. Unflavored dental floss is often better than a knife to cleanly cut many soft foods, including soft cheese, rolled dough, layered cake and cheesecake.