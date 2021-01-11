Lack of long-distance trust is justified

Dear Annie: About six months ago, my boyfriend, “Jordan,” relocated to another state for work. We’ve talked about my eventually moving there, too, so we could be together, but we’ve held off making firm plans. He says he needs more time to settle in to life there. He also says he wants to be positive he sees himself at this job long term before I uproot my life, too.

He visited twice within the first month after moving, but in the past five months, he’s visited only once. I went out there once a couple of months ago. We do talk on the phone or video chat every other day, which helps.

The reason I’m writing is this. A friend of mine was recently in Jordan’s town for work. She is single and uses a dating app that shows people within a few-mile radius. While she was on her trip, she was scrolling through profiles, when she came across Jordan and recognized him. (She’s never met him in real life, but she’d seen photos of us.) She sent me a screenshot.

I was shocked. I asked her to connect with him on the app to see what he said. He messaged her back almost immediately — but not because he recognized her as a friend of mine. He thought she was just a random woman, and he started chatting her up and asking what she was up to.