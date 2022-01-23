Learn these 8 little words that can change your life

You hear it all the time, but do you know what it means to live below your means? Have you figured out how to do that?

To live below your means is to choose a lifestyle you can pay for with the money you have and still have some left over.

Living below your means that in this high-pressure, credit-based, gotta-have-it-all-right-now culture is not exactly easy.

It takes skill and determination to go against the tide and buck a system that encourages spending all we have now plus what we hope we’ll get in the future.

It takes the strength of character to protest the message that you can have it all now and pay for it later.

Here’s the secret to living below your means: Buy what you need. Want what you have. That’s it — eight words that could change your life forever, eight words that point the way to contentment.

So how can we practice contentment, embrace those eight words and live well in a culture where everywhere we turn, we’re tempted to live beyond our income?