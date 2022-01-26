Lending money to family and friends? Read this first

Search for “free promissory note” online to find a form you can simply print out and fill in the blanks. Look for Word and PDF templates; eForms.com promissory note templates are a good option.

Reasonable interest. It is right for you and the borrower that you charge a fair rate of interest. If your borrower balks at being charged interest, blame it on the IRS, which says you, the lender, will be assumed to have earned an interest rate that is at least as high as the IRS Applicable Federal Rate, which is set monthly.

As I write, that rate is 1.30%, and changes monthly.

Require collateral. You can require that your borrower “secure” this loan by pledging something of value that he or she owns, which has a perceived value by the borrower of at least the amount of the loan. That could be a Nintendo Switch, watch, phone or a TV. Whatever it is, take possession of it. Hold it in lieu of repayment.

Include the fact of this collateral in your documentation with a clear statement that once the loan is repaid, the collateral returns to the borrower. And should the borrower default, the collateral becomes yours at your discretion, to liquidate for repayment of the loan.