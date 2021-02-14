Lesbian aunt cut out of her nieces’ lives

Dear Disapproving Family: In a perfect world, our parents and siblings would support us unconditionally and never judge us. In your case, their disapproval sounds extreme. I’m really sorry that they shut you out of their lives. It must be very painful. While we can’t control others’ actions toward us, we can control how we respond.

If you want to unfriend them on Facebook, that sounds like a fine idea. In fact, social media never really makes people feel better about themselves, so why not just deactivate your account altogether?

You might want to seek the help of a professional therapist to process this rejection. Work on forgiving your mother and sister for yourself, not for them. After all, forgiveness is a gift you give to yourself.

As for your nieces, let them know how much you love them and that you wish them well. Best of luck to you.

Dear Annie: What is your take on the church getting involved with politics? The pastor of the church I attended posts on social media and preaches his political views from the pulpit. I don’t share these views, so I have chosen to leave the church. Thus, I’ve lost my church family.