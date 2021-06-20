Lessons from dad just in time for Father’s Day

— Nancy R.

Dear Annie: My Uncle Bob was the greatest “Dad” I could have been blessed with. He and my aunt were there for me growing up.

The most valuable trait he passed on to me was the ability to love unconditionally by caring about the whole person. He loved me my entire life, warts and all, and taught me to do the same for others. He never judged me and was always there to offer a listening ear and a ready hug.

I like to think I am who I am as a person because of him.

— Merrie N.

Dear Annie: The most valuable lesson my dad instilled in me was a love of learning. At age 50, he went back to college to become a quality control engineer.

He did this so he could find work close to home, and the short commute gave him time to help us with our homework every night. He was the only one who had the patience to teach me higher math. I have a learning disorder, but he never let me use that as an excuse to get out of college-bound classes.