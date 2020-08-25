Let the dust settle and don’t say anything

Don’t say anything to your stepdaughter. She obviously tried, and her mom is not doing well. Just don’t have her clean again.

Dear Annie: This is an open letter to the women’s nightwear industry. Give us feminine pajamas. By us, I mean petite women under size 5.

You make beautiful feminine nightgowns — that could go on the dance floor — but pajamas that look like we are going to work in the mines (or sleep in them). They have the same old men’s shirts with piping around and down the button front and patch pocket. Where are the laces, ribbons, bows, baby buttons, ruffles and frills? Anything that shows we are female and sexy?

We want necklines that are imaginative and decorative, that show we are women but not sluts. We want sleeves that keep us warm and are pretty, not just serviceable. We want bottoms to keep our thighs from sticking together when it’s hot, and to keep us warm when it’s cold. And do camouflage the bigness of them — maybe just below the knee to mid-calf with lace or ribbons. And enough fabric to span bigger bellies comfortably. Even at 77, I want to look feminine and sexy for ME, let alone a partner.

Use your imagination, and provide us pajamas we will be proud to wear.