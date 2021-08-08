Life in a crowded nest

It used to be that kids reaching adulthood could not wait to leave home and be on their own.

That worked out well because their parents longed for an empty nest and quieter lives. But these days, young people are spoiling these plans.

Estimates out there indicate that, currently, some 50% of U.S. college graduates plan to move back home with their parents after graduation. It’s possible we can assume the other 50% never moved out.

Many American homes have become very crowded nests. While parents are asking themselves what went wrong, the “boomerang” kids seem to be adjusting quite nicely. Any why not? For lots of boomerangs, they get a boarding house without the rent, a laundromat with no slots for coins and a mini-storage facility — otherwise known as your garage.

No one’s doubting that current economic conditions are making it nearly impossible for kids to make it out of the nest for good on the first try. That’s fine. Just remember you want to make this a short-term layover. Eventually, you want leaving to be easier than staying. And I’m talking about them, not you.