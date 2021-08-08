Life in a crowded nest

It used to be that kids reaching adulthood could not wait to leave home and be on their own.
That worked out well because their parents longed for an empty nest and quieter lives. But these days, young people are spoiling these plans.
Estimates out there indicate that, currently, some 50% of U.S. college graduates plan to move back home with their parents after graduation. It’s possible we can assume the other 50% never moved out.
Many American homes have become very crowded nests. While parents are asking themselves what went wrong, the “boomerang” kids seem to be adjusting quite nicely. Any why not? For lots of boomerangs, they get a boarding house without the rent, a laundromat with no slots for coins and a mini-storage facility — otherwise known as your garage.
No one’s doubting that current economic conditions are making it nearly impossible for kids to make it out of the nest for good on the first try. That’s fine. Just remember you want to make this a short-term layover. Eventually, you want leaving to be easier than staying. And I’m talking about them, not you.
Above all, take care of yourself. That means first in the shower. It means securing your own retirement before you take on their student debt. It means paying off your mortgage before helping with theirs.
Rent. Insist that adult children pay rent or make some other form of financial contribution. At the very least, they are buying groceries, paying utilities or paying a third of the rent. This is, after all, the real world.
Harmony. Boomerangs have to respect the parents and their rules. Period. Yes, they are adults, but in your house at this time, they are refugees. They need to know their position as subordinates.
Temporary. This should be a one-time event with both a start and an end date, and not subject to renewal.
Laundry: Resist all temptation to do the boomerang’s laundry. No. Matter. What.
Bills. Boomerangs will undoubtedly arrive with bills. Do not pay these. Do not even think about it. Boomerangs must take full responsibility for all bills and debts, even if that requires a second minimum wage job.
Transportation. Living privileges should not extend to your car. Nor should you drive said boomerang around the way you did many years ago. Boomerangs are on their own to get around.
Parking. Make it very clear what the parking arrangements are. Boomerangs, by all rights, should park on the street — not occupy the primo garage or driveway space if that requires the parents to park on the street.
Food. Do not leave this matter undiscussed. While the “crowded nest diet” (wherein no matter how much you spend on food, it disappears faster than a tax refund) has been known to result in weight loss for the host parents, it does nothing to encourage boomerangs to move along to a better pasture.
Chores. Boomerangs need to be involved in the house. When determining who does what and when, err on the side of being too detailed and specific.
Contract. Transfer your house rules to a simple contract that everyone signs. Remember: This is the same kid who was the master at finding loopholes, and not so many years ago.
Reader tips
GOLF!. A round of golf burns over 1,400 calories if you walk and push the clubs on a wheeled cart for 18 holes.
That’s the equivalent of running six or seven miles, depending how long it takes you to get those 18 holes in!
— Steve
QUICK TICK-REMOVER. When my little ones get a tick while playing outdoors, I easily and painlessly remove it with a cotton ball dipped in rubbing alcohol. I place the cotton ball where the tick’s head appears, and the tick backs out.
It’s fairly quick and definitely painless.
— Dena
OVERRIPE BANANAS. Peel and mash the bananas (which is speedy in the blender); stir in 1 teaspoon of lemon juice for each banana; and freeze the banana mixture in an airtight container for up to six months.
Defrost the banana puree overnight in the refrigerator, and use in breads, cakes, daiquiris, drinks, puddings, etc. Brilliant!
— Jessie T.
WHITE-SHOE SAVER. I have a young daughter who is very hard on tennis shoes. Whenever her shoes start looking a little ragged, I use 1 tablespoon of Soft Scrub cleaner on a clean, smooth rag and wipe the scuff marks, chewing gum, play dough and dirt from the smooth parts of the shoes.
(This also works well for white cloth shoes, but not colored shoes, because there is a small amount of bleach in the Soft Scrub.)
I add a new pair of shoelaces, and that extends the useful life of shoes that I might otherwise have discarded because they looked so shabby.
— Sharai K.
CHEAPER THAN A GARDEN. I used to attempt to grow my own vegetables, but I never enjoyed it. And it can be very expensive.
Here’s what works for me: I pick my own produce at a local farm for steep discounts on bulk fruits and vegetables. A few weeks ago, I picked 10 pounds of green beans at 95 cents per pound (total $9.50) and 40 pounds of beets at 35 cents per pound (total $14).
I canned all of it, giving me 12 jars of fresh green beans and 21 jars of beets. I do this all spring and summer with everything from peaches, apples and berries to green beans and beets, and I end up with plenty to last through fall and winter.
— Johnette
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.