Life is made up of peaks and valleys

I love him with all my heart, and he is a great guy. However, he treats me differently now. He told me today to cancel his phone and leave him alone. He won’t talk to me or his daughter. I am not sure how much longer I can take this. What should I do?

— Stay or Go?

Dear Stay or Go: Only you can truly know whether to stay or go. It does sound like there has been a lot of love and history between you. Your husband’s attempts to isolate himself seem to be in response to demands from work that he cannot control. He might have depression or built-up rage. Try marriage counseling or encouraging him to attend therapy on his own to navigate through these challenges.

Life is filled with peaks and valleys, and you — along with the entire world — are in a valley because of the pandemic. Never make life-altering decisions in a peak or valley. Try and get to a state of calm and peace first.

Hopefully, your children can go back to school soon (if they haven’t already) and you can continue working, all of which will offer some calm. This is a moment in time, and it will pass.