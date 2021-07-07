Liquify crystallized honey; store it correctly

It’s discouraging when you reach for the honey, only to discover it is no longer a smooth liquid, but all grainy — like sugar. You may have even tossed it into the trash assuming that it’s gone bad, no longer edible. Truth be told, it is still perfectly delicious and nutritious. It’s easy to turn crystallized honey back into its liquid self.

First, if your crystallized honey is in a plastic container, transfer as much as you want to liquify to a glass container with a lid. Apply the lid. Then, you have three choices:

No. 1: Stovetop method. Set a pan of water over high heat and bring it to a boil. Turn off the burner and allow the water to cool for about 5 minutes, or until it is below 140 F. Set the honey in the water. Cover the pan. Check after an hour or so, stirring the honey as needed.

No. 2: Slow cooker method. Set the covered honey into the slow cooker. Add enough water to cover the honey container halfway. Cover the slow cooker and set it to low. After 30 minutes or so, check the water temperature to make sure it is not above 140 F. If it is, add a little cold water. If not, allow it to continue until the honey is liquid.