Living in fear that he will leave

Dear Annie: It was with a sinking heart that I read your reply to “Mixing Friends with Business,” who was unsure if she should use her friend as her real estate agent.

I went to school, passed a two-hour test and now am licensed by the state to sell real estate. I work under the supervision of a broker, am held to the highest ethical standards and must complete biannual courses to maintain my license. I am thankful for my many friends who have trusted me and hired me to help them with their real estate needs.

If you have a friend who is a real estate agent: Hire him or her. He or she will have your best interests at heart and will negotiate on your behalf. Some more experienced agents use methods designed to line their pockets quicker and encourage a seller to accept a lower offer so the agent can move on to higher-dollar properties. A Realtor who is also your friend wouldn’t do that. You really did those of us struggling to make a living a disservice.

— Christine L.

Dear Christine: You really do make an excellent case that the pluses of working with friends outweigh potential minuses. A big mea culpa.