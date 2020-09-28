Living with cash challenging but not impossible

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Mary: I like the idea of shopping online. The problem I have is that I am digging my way out of debt. I am in credit counseling and have no credit cards. Do you know of any websites that will give us “non-credit card customers” the chance to enjoy shopping online? I’m anxious to find out how to do this.

— Richard

Dear Richard: Sorry, but in all good conscience, I can’t help you with that because I don’t think you should be shopping online — or any other place, for that matter. If you absolutely need something, purchase it locally. But whatever you do, stop shopping!

I’m talking about the kind of shopping where you wander around a mall or website just to see what kind of bargains you can find. Isn’t that what got you into trouble in the first place? Shopping when you cannot afford to buy anything is a waste of time and only makes you wish, want and — pardon me if I say so — whine. Instead, put that energy toward changing your attitudes and repaying your debts as quickly as possible.

I know you can do this, provided you buckle down and refuse to let anything get in between you and that finish line!