Living with less may be the best way to live

Back to my cleaning out. I came across an original Little People doll, by the creator of the now famous Cabbage Patch dolls of the 1980s. I’d tossed him into the “give away bag” because he was not exactly in pristine condition, nor could I locate his Birth Certificate of Authenticity. Several days later, out of curiosity, I decided to search his kind on eBay.

Duane Sebastian, with his goofy face and creator’s signature on his back side, came out of that bag and onto an eBay auction so fast it made his wobbly head spin. The opening bid was $.99 and in no time, he sold for $387.50! You could have knocked me over with a feather.

That was enough to get me to list my vintage accordion, more dolls, collector plates, figurines and a load of elderly electronics. Not that I’m counting or anything, but I’m well on my way to racking up $1,000 from this paring down thing. And I’m not stopping anytime soon. I figure it’s a win-win because I’m turning stuff I don’t want into cash — and it appears there are plenty of buyers quite happy to help me do it.