Loan agreement didn’t die just because lender did

Dear Grieving and Not Prepared: I’m so sorry for the loss of your husband and now the stress you’re enduring all because Simon won’t keep his word. It’s reasonable to approach Simon one-on-one and simply ask him to hold up his end and repay the loan.

The agreement may have been worked out between him and your late husband, but that money was likely shared between the two of you, as most things are in a marriage.

If your husband were still alive, he would certainly want the money repaid to him, per their agreement, and if not to him, then to you.

If Simon cannot repay it all at once, discuss installments on a payment schedule that works for you. Depending on the amount of money and the state you live in, you could try pursuing the issue in a small claims court. If need be, it might be worth consulting a lawyer to see what legal recourse you have for recollecting the loan.

Dear Annie: I’m engaged to an amazing man and love him dearly, but I get jealous when we’re with friends and other females show up. I have gone home early on a few of these occasions and trusted that he would make good decisions in these situations, especially because he knows that I’m a jealous person.