Look inside, not at the scale

I asked him to let me go through my own things. I asked him to only handle his things, and I said that I would handle mine. Then I told him flat out, “If something does not belong to you, you have no right to throw it away.”

One day, I found in the trash can a small plastic bucket that I had bought awhile ago at the beach, as well as sea glass, shells and rocks that I had collected for a craft project.

I asked what right he had to throw it all in the trash when it wasn’t his. His answer was that he thought they belonged to our granddaughter. What? Even if they were hers, they were not his. I told him, “You have no right to throw out something that’s not yours.” I said that when I start going through things, I will throw his things out as well. That worked. It stopped.

Maybe “Missing’s” husband has obsessive compulsive disorder or is ill, but two can play that game if he doesn’t get the point and stop.

— Nip It in the Bud

Dear Nip It in the Bud: Your direct approach with your husband was the key to your success. Congrats on taking charge.