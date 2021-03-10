Looking for a great cordless handheld vac?

Can’t anyone make a decent cordless, handheld vacuum cleaner that is convenient to use; holds a charge well; runs for at least 15 minutes before needing to be recharged; has powerful suction to pick up all kinds of stuff we need a vacuum to pick up, including pet hair; will last for more than a couple of years; and doesn’t cost a fortune?

Yes! Finally.

It was a “Eureka!” moment back in February 2017 when I found it — the perfect handheld vacuum. The 2017 Black and Decker Dustbuster (CHV1410L) continues to be my pick for Best Inexpensive Handheld Vacuum. After four years of continuous use and occasional abuse, it operates as if new. It can’t be beat.

Power. Powered by a high-efficiency 16-volt lithium battery, this handheld vac has long battery life. I’ve had it running continuously for longer than 15 minutes without a hitch on a single charge. The powerful battery holds a charge for up to 18 months when off the charger and does not have a memory effect when left sitting on the charger. That means I can leave it there or take it with me in the car or even leave it in another part of the house, and it will not lose its charge. It recharges from completely dead to fully charged in four hours.