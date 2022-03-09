Looking for budget-friendly protein foods

Protein is typically the most expensive part of a meal.

There are a variety of ways that you can reduce your protein costs. Consider expanding the types of protein that you select for your family. Find protein foods throughout the entire store. They can be found in the fresh meat case, frozen foods section, and canned and pantry food aisles. Here are five budget-friendly options in the protein group:

Canned tuna: Look for canned chunk light tuna, which is lower in methylmercury than albacore. Save money by purchasing the store brand, or by choosing larger cans or bundles of cans.

Add canned tuna to a garden salad for an easy lunch. Combine canned tuna with plain Greek yogurt or mayonnaise and chopped celery. Spread the mixture onto whole wheat bread with sliced cucumbers for a portable sandwich.

Peanut butter: Peanut butter makes a great dip for crunchy fruits and vegetables like apple and pear slices or sticks of carrot and celery. Make mini sandwiches of peanut butter and whole wheat crackers for an easy snack on the go. Use peanut butter to make a peanut sauce to go with noodles.

Unopened peanut butter can often be stored in the pantry for up to two years. Check the date on the label.

Eggs: Eggs are a versatile protein food that can be included in baked dishes, sandwiches, omelets, or scrambled into rice and noodle dishes. Hard cooked eggs make a great snack or can be added to a salad for protein. Boil several at once and store in the refrigerator.

Store-bought eggs should be kept in the refrigerator and can be used for three to five weeks from the date of purchase. Check the expiration date on the carton. Open the carton and check for cracked eggs before purchasing.

Chicken drumsticks or thighs: When buying chicken, drumsticks and thighs are often less expensive than chicken breasts. Sprinkle seasonings like garlic powder and pepper over chicken before grilling or broiling it. Use cooked chicken to top a salad, fill tacos, or in pasta sauce.

Cook all poultry to minimal safe internal temperature of 165 degress F (74 degrees C).

Canned beans: If you are looking for quick, canned beans should be at the top of your list. With their high nutritional value, beans are great as a main course in dishes such as red beans and rice, bean burritos, chili, ham and beans, or as an addition to a favorite casserole.

Try adding a cup of cooked white beans to macaroni and cheese.

Basic Omelet

3 eggs

1 tablespoon milk or water

1/4 teaspoon salt (optional)

Black pepper or cayenne pepper, to taste

Additional fillings: vegetables, cheese, ham, turkey (optional)

In a small bowl, crack the eggs. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs. Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper, if desired, with a fork until blended.

Spray a small skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Pour in egg mixture.

As the egg mixture starts to cook around the edges, tilt pan and gently push cooked portions to the center to allow uncooked portions to reach the pan’s hot surface.

If desired, top eggs with additional ingredients. Fold the omelet in half or roll.

Slide omelet from pan onto plate.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 110 calories, 7g total fat 7g, saturated fat 2.5g, sodium 110mg, total carbohydrates 1g, fiber 0g, total sugars 1g, protein 10g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

