Looking for the best: Toasters, stainless steel cleaner and more

-- It has a Defrost option (nice!) as well as a special setting for bagels.

-- I love that it is very lightweight, which lets me easily store it in a lower cabinet (I like a clean, clear countertop).

Going in, my two concerns about this toaster were the low price and the negative reviews I found online. There are times that you get what you pay for, and this toaster is a great example. It is quite inexpensive.

As for the negative reviews, I can’t figure that out other than to assume the reviewers were dealing with a defective item. After more than a year of toasting, I have not encountered a single problem with this lovely Hamilton Beach Keep-Warm Toaster. I recommend it highly! It costs about $25 on Amazon and is available at Walmart.

Eufy Cordless Stick Vac

Dear Mary: My Eufy Cordless Stick Vac has quit charging. I’ve had it less than a year. Help! I cannot live without my Eufy.

— Vicky